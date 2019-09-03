News-Sun Final Qualifier
The Highlands News-Sun Heartland Golf Open is set to have its fourth and final qualifier at River Greens Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Heartland Golf Open is for golfers of all abilities since handicaps are required to participate in the points-based scoring. This gives all golfers a chance to be successful regardless of their talent on the links.
The cost to play in a qualifier is $30 if you are a member of that course and $40 if you are not a member.
One half of the total number of players at each qualifier with the top scores will advance to the championship tournament.
All qualifiers will compete in the Heartland Golf Championship which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Pinecrest Golf Club.
To sign up, go to one of the four qualifying courses or come by the Highlands News-Sun office in downtown Sebring.
Softball leagues
The Highlands County Parks & Facilities Department announces that the 2019 fall softball leagues will start the week of Sept. 17. Leagues will include Women’s, Church and Recreational A & B and is open to all adults and youth 18 years and older. Women’s and Church must have at least six teams to have a league.
Registrations and Fees are due Tuesday, Sept. 10 by 4 p.m. at the Parks and Facilities office located at 636 S. Fernleaf Ave in Sebring. Fees will not be accepted at the Sports Complex.
Fees are $360 plus $25 sanctioning fee for new teams. For any further information please call Chuck Best at 863-991-2007 or Damian Cinquino at 863-840-3264 or leave a message at 863-402-6755.
Halloween 5K run/walk
The Ridge Area Arc and MidFlorida Credit Union present the 10th Annual Halloween 5K run/walk. Costumes are encouraged and there will be prizes for the best costume. The 1-mile Family Fun Run will make a comeback this year.
The race is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at Highlands Hammock State Park starting at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. If you register before Monday, Oct. 14 the cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 years and younger. There is a special team rate of $15 for school track and field and cross-country teams. After Oct. 15 the cost will be $25.
There will be goodie bags for all and a special runner gift for the first 100 registered and paid. If you register after Oct. 15 there is no gift guaranteed.
For more information please call 863-452-1295 or email dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org for registration form. Donation forms available upon request. There will prizes for best costume and most donation monies raised.
