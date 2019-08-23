Today

Avon Park football at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring football at Fort Myers High, 7:30 p.m.

Zephyrhills Academy football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

George Jenkins volleyball at Sebring, TBD

Tuesday

LaBelle volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Sebring boys golf at Sun ‘n Lake, 4 p.m.

Avon Park volleyball at Tenoroc, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Sebring, Lake Placid swimming at Avon Park, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Winter Haven football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Jordan Christian Prep football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

DeSoto football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Hardee volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Avon Park volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Sebring football at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Hardee football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland Christian football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Heartland Golf Open qualifier at River Greens, 8 a.m.

Sebring swimming hosts Blackman Relays, 8 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Frostproof volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Region football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid football at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Avon Park volleyball at Fort Pierce

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Avon Park volleyball at Haines City, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Avon Park volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Clearwater Central Catholic football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Avon Park football has a bye

Lake Placid football at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Heartland Golf Open finals at Pinecrest Golf Club, 8 a.m.

