Today
Avon Park football at Clewiston, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Fort Myers High, 7:30 p.m.
Zephyrhills Academy football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
George Jenkins volleyball at Sebring, TBD
Tuesday
LaBelle volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Sebring boys golf at Sun ‘n Lake, 4 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Tenoroc, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Sebring, Lake Placid swimming at Avon Park, 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Winter Haven football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Jordan Christian Prep football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Hardee volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Avon Park volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
Sebring football at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Hardee football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland Christian football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Heartland Golf Open qualifier at River Greens, 8 a.m.
Sebring swimming hosts Blackman Relays, 8 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Frostproof volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Avon Park football at Frostproof, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Region football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Avon Park volleyball at Fort Pierce
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Avon Park volleyball at Haines City, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Avon Park volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Clearwater Central Catholic football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park football has a bye
Lake Placid football at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Heartland Golf Open finals at Pinecrest Golf Club, 8 a.m.
