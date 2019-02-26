TODAY
Okeechobee baseball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Riverdale softball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Hardee girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Avon Park hosts track meet, 5 p.m
THURSDAY
ASA College softball at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Fort Meade softball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Glades Day softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Sebring hosts track meet, 5 p.m.
Avon Park hosts boys weightlifting, 5 p.m.
Sebring boys tennis at Hardee, 4 p.m.
Hardee girls tennis at Sebring, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Lake Region baseball at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Wales baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Kalamazoo baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Lincoln Land softball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Lincoln Land baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.