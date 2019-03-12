Today

Sebring baseball at Hernando, 7 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

South Florida softball at Polk State College, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Sebring baseball at Weeki Wachee, 4 p.m.

SFSC baseball at Florida SouthWestern College, 6 p.m.

Thursday

State College of Florida softball at SFSC, 5 p.m.

Frostproof baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Friday

State College of Florida baseball at SFSC, 6 p.m.

Lemon Bay baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Twelve Hours of Sebring, 10:30 a.m.

SFSC softball at Pasco-Hernando College, 1 p.m.

SFSC baseball at State College of Florida, 1 p.m.

