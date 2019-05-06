Today
Avon Park football practice, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid football practice, 4 p.m.
Sebring football practice, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Auburndale baseball at Sebring in Class 6A district semifinals, 7:30 p.m.
DeSoto baseball at Lake Placid in Class 5A district semifinals, 7 p.m.
Tenoroc/Mulberry baseball at Avon Park in Class 5A district semifinals, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Sebring softball at Dunedin in regional quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Southeast High in regional quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Sebring football spring practice, 4 p.m.
Avon Park football practice, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid football practice, 4 p.m.
Friday
Sebring football spring practice, 4 p.m.
Avon Park football practice, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid football practice, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 14
Highlands News-Sun Parade of Athletes, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 17
Sebring spring football game, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Sertoma Junior Tour Adult/Child Tournament at Sun ‘n Lake, 8 a.m.
