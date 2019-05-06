Today

Avon Park football practice, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid football practice, 4 p.m.

Sebring football practice, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Auburndale baseball at Sebring in Class 6A district semifinals, 7:30 p.m.

DeSoto baseball at Lake Placid in Class 5A district semifinals, 7 p.m.

Tenoroc/Mulberry baseball at Avon Park in Class 5A district semifinals, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Sebring softball at Dunedin in regional quarterfinal, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Southeast High in regional quarterfinal, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Sebring football spring practice, 4 p.m.

Avon Park football practice, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid football practice, 4 p.m.

Friday

Sebring football spring practice, 4 p.m.

Avon Park football practice, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid football practice, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14

Highlands News-Sun Parade of Athletes, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Sebring spring football game, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Sertoma Junior Tour Adult/Child Tournament at Sun ‘n Lake, 8 a.m.

