Today

•Avon Park volleyball at Haines City, 7 p.m.

•Lake Placid volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

•Avon Park swimming at Sebring, 4 p.m.

•Sebring/LaBelle girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

•LaBelle boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

•Lake Placid cross country at Moorehaven, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

•Sebring bowling at Okeechobee, 3:30 p.m.

•Lake Sumter State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Thursday

•Avon Park volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

•Sebring volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

•Avon Park hosts swim meet, 3:30 p.m.

•Sebring JV football at Desoto, 7 p.m.

Lakeland boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid JV football at Hardee, 7 p.m.

Friday

Clearwater Central Catholic football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Hardee football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid football at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida volleyball at St. Johns River State College, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Heartland Golf Open finals at Pinecrest Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Lake Placid volleyball home quad match, 10 a.m.

Avon Park cross country at Frostproof Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

Lake Placid cross country at North Port Invitational, 7 a.m.

