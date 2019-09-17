Today
•Avon Park volleyball at Haines City, 7 p.m.
•Lake Placid volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
•Avon Park swimming at Sebring, 4 p.m.
•Sebring/LaBelle girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
•LaBelle boys golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
•Lake Placid cross country at Moorehaven, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
•Sebring bowling at Okeechobee, 3:30 p.m.
•Lake Sumter State College volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday
•Avon Park volleyball at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
•Sebring volleyball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
•Avon Park hosts swim meet, 3:30 p.m.
•Sebring JV football at Desoto, 7 p.m.
Lakeland boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid JV football at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Friday
Clearwater Central Catholic football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Hardee football at Avon Park, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid football at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.
South Florida volleyball at St. Johns River State College, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Heartland Golf Open finals at Pinecrest Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Lake Placid volleyball home quad match, 10 a.m.
Avon Park cross country at Frostproof Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
Lake Placid cross country at North Port Invitational, 7 a.m.
