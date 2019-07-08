Today

Dixie AAA State Tournament in Bristol, TBD

Ozone State Tournament in Bristol, TBD

Thursday

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Saturday

Heartland Golf Open qualifier at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Monday

Avon Park youth football camp, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Avon Park youth football camp, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at River Greens Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Avon Park youth football camp, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at River Greens golf Club, 8 a.m.

Thursday, July 25

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Placid Lakes Country Club, 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 27

Dr. Tom McDonald Caladium 5K Race in Lake Placid, 7 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Highlands Ridge South, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Heartland Golf Open qualifier at Sebring Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Highlands Ridge South, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

