Today
Dixie AAA State Tournament in Bristol, TBD
Ozone State Tournament in Bristol, TBD
Thursday
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Saturday
Heartland Golf Open qualifier at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Monday
Avon Park youth football camp, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Avon Park youth football camp, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 18
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at River Greens Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Avon Park youth football camp, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at River Greens golf Club, 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 25
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Placid Lakes Country Club, 8 a.m.
Saturday, July 27
Dr. Tom McDonald Caladium 5K Race in Lake Placid, 7 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Highlands Ridge South, 8 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Heartland Golf Open qualifier at Sebring Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Highlands Ridge South, 8 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
