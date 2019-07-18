Today

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at River Greens Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Avon Park youth football camp, 6 p.m.

Friday

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at River Greens golf Club, 8 a.m.

Thursday, July 25

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Placid Lakes Country Club, 8 a.m.

Friday, July 26

Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD

Saturday, July 27

Dr. Tom McDonald Caladium 5K Race in Lake Placid, 7 a.m.

Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD

Sunday, July 28

Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD

Monday, July 29

Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD

Thursday, Aug. 1

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Highlands Ridge South, 8 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 3

Heartland Golf Open qualifier at Sebring Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 4

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Monday, Aug. 5

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 10

Sebring Firemen Golf Classic at Sun ‘n Lake, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

