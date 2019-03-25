Today

Avon Park boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

South Florida baseball at St. Petersburg College, 6 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Lake Gibson, 7 p.m.

Bartow baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Lehigh softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Sebring flag football at Glades Central, 6:30 p.m.

Avon Park softball at Clewiston, 6:30 p.m.

SFSC softball at Florida Southwestern State, 5 p.m.

Dunbar baseball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Dunbar softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Petersburg College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Sebring girls, boys tennis at Okeechobee, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid hosts track meet, 5 p.m.

Hardee softball at Sebring, 6 p.m.

Sebring flag football at Jensen Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid girls tennis at Hardee, 4:30 p.m.

Hardee boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

