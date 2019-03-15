Today

1,000 Miles of Sebring at Sebring Raceway, 4 p.m.

State College of Florida baseball at SFSC, 6 p.m.

Lemon Bay baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Twelve Hours of Sebring, 10:30 a.m.

SFSC softball at Pasco-Hernando College, 1 p.m.

SFSC baseball at State College of Florida, 1 p.m.

Monday

State College of Florida baseball at SFSC, 6 p.m

St. Albens baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Ft. Meade baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Albens baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Okeechoobee flag football at Sebring, 6 p.m.

McKeel Academy softball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday

St. Pete College softball at SFSC, 5 p.m.

Lake Wales baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Auburndale softball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Sebring home track meet, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Polk State College baseball at SFSC, 6 p.m.

Frostproof softball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.

Clewiston boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Heartland Conference Tennis, 9 a.m.

Saturday, March 23

South Florida baseball at Polk State College, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 25

Avon Park boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

South Florida baseball at St. Petersburg College, 6 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Lake Gibson, 7 p.m.

Bartow baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Lehigh softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

SFSC softball at Florida Southwestern State, 5 p.m.

Dunbar baseball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Dunbar softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

