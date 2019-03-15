Today
1,000 Miles of Sebring at Sebring Raceway, 4 p.m.
State College of Florida baseball at SFSC, 6 p.m.
Lemon Bay baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Twelve Hours of Sebring, 10:30 a.m.
SFSC softball at Pasco-Hernando College, 1 p.m.
SFSC baseball at State College of Florida, 1 p.m.
Monday
State College of Florida baseball at SFSC, 6 p.m
St. Albens baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Ft. Meade baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Albens baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Okeechoobee flag football at Sebring, 6 p.m.
McKeel Academy softball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Thursday
St. Pete College softball at SFSC, 5 p.m.
Lake Wales baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Auburndale softball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Sebring home track meet, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 22
Polk State College baseball at SFSC, 6 p.m.
Frostproof softball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Clewiston boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Heartland Conference Tennis, 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 23
South Florida baseball at Polk State College, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 25
Avon Park boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
South Florida baseball at St. Petersburg College, 6 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Lake Gibson, 7 p.m.
Bartow baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Lehigh softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26
SFSC softball at Florida Southwestern State, 5 p.m.
Dunbar baseball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Dunbar softball at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
