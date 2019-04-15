Today
LaBelle baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Sebring girls tennis at district tournament, 9 a.m.
Haines City baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring boys tennis at district tournament, 9 a.m.
Florida Southwestern College softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Lake Placid boys tennis at district tournament, 9 a.m.
Avon Park baseball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid girls tennis at district tournament, 9 a.m.
Lake Placid softball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Avon Park boys tennis at district tournament, 9 a.m.
Sebring flag football at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Sebring softball at Auburndale, 7 p.m.
South Florida baseball at State College of Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday
McKeel Academy baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Auburndale, 7 p.m.
State College of Florida baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Friday
South Florida softball at Suncoast Conference Tournament, 10 a.m.
Saturday
South Florida baseball at State College of Florida, 1 p.m.
Earth Day 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park, 7:30 a.m.
NU-HOPE Golf Tournament at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Monday
Lake Placid baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Polk State College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Clewiston softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 23
Frostproof softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Hardee baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
DeSoto softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at Westwood, 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.