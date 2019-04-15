Today

LaBelle baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Sebring girls tennis at district tournament, 9 a.m.

Haines City baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Sebring boys tennis at district tournament, 9 a.m.

Florida Southwestern College softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Lake Placid boys tennis at district tournament, 9 a.m.

Avon Park baseball at Hardee, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid girls tennis at district tournament, 9 a.m.

Lake Placid softball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.

Avon Park boys tennis at district tournament, 9 a.m.

Sebring flag football at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Sebring softball at Auburndale, 7 p.m.

South Florida baseball at State College of Florida, 6 p.m.

Thursday

McKeel Academy baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Auburndale, 7 p.m.

State College of Florida baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Friday

South Florida softball at Suncoast Conference Tournament, 10 a.m.

Saturday

South Florida baseball at State College of Florida, 1 p.m.

Earth Day 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park, 7:30 a.m.

NU-HOPE Golf Tournament at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Monday

Lake Placid baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Polk State College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Clewiston softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23

Frostproof softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Hardee baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

DeSoto softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid baseball at Westwood, 4:30 p.m.

