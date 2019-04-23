Today

Frostproof softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Hardee baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

DeSoto softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid baseball at Westwood, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

South Florida baseball at Polk State College, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Lakeland Christian softball at Sebring, 6 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Avon Park softball at Fort Meade, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Moore Haven, 7 p.m.

Friday

Sebring baseball at Poinciana, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at regional track meet, 10 a.m.

DeSoto baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Avon Park at regional track meet, 10 a.m.

Polk State College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Lake Placid baseball at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.

Sebring at regional track meet, 10 a.m.

Saturday

Blue Streak Golf classic at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Monday

South Florida baseball at St. Petersburg College, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

Poinciana softball at Sebring, 6 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.

Clewiston baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

George Jenkins baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

St. Petersburg College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments