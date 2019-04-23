Today
Frostproof softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Hardee baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
DeSoto softball at Avon Park, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at Westwood, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
South Florida baseball at Polk State College, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Lakeland Christian softball at Sebring, 6 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Avon Park softball at Fort Meade, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Moore Haven, 7 p.m.
Friday
Sebring baseball at Poinciana, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at regional track meet, 10 a.m.
DeSoto baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Avon Park at regional track meet, 10 a.m.
Polk State College baseball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.
Sebring at regional track meet, 10 a.m.
Saturday
Blue Streak Golf classic at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Monday
South Florida baseball at St. Petersburg College, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30
Poinciana softball at Sebring, 6 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Okeechobee, 7 p.m.
Clewiston baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
George Jenkins baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 1
St. Petersburg College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.