Thursday

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Placid Lakes Country Club, 8 a.m.

Friday

Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD

Saturday

Dr. Tom McDonald Caladium 5K Race in Lake Placid, 7 a.m.

Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD

Avon Park in Machine Pitch World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Sunday

Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD

Avon Park in Machine Pitch World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Monday

Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD

Avon Park in Machine Pitch World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Tuesday, July 30

Sebring in Dixie Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La, TBD

Avon Park in Machine Pitch World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Thursday, Aug. 1

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Highlands Ridge South, 8 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 3

Heartland Golf Open qualifier at Sebring Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Sebring vs Arkansas in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston La., 3:30 p.m.

Sebring vs Tennessee in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Sebring in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Sebring in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Monday, Aug. 5

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Sebring in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Sebring in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Lake Placid in Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play World Series in Texas, TBD

Sebring in Dixie Youth AAA World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Sebring in Dixie Youth Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., TBD

Saturday, Aug. 10

Sebring Firemen Golf Classic at Sun ‘n Lake, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

