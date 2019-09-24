Today
Avon Park volleyball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Clewiston girls golf at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at George Jenkins, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
South Florida volleyball at Webber, 6 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Lake Placid volleyball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Sebring volleyball at East Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hardee JV football at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Desoto boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring bowling at Port St. Lucie, 3:30 p.m
Okeechobee JV football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid girls golf at LaBelle, 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Discovery football at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Frostproof football at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Sebring football at Mulberry, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity College volleyball at South Florida, 5 p.m
Saturday
South Florida volleyball at Florida Gateway, 12 p.m.
Monday
Avon Park volleyball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Avon Park cross country at Lake Placid, 5 p.m.
Avon Park swim at Hardee, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Placid swim at Sebring, 5:30 p.m.
Avon Park girls golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Sebring boys golf at Maverick Golf Invitational, 8 a.m.
Sebring bowling at Vero, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Placid boys golf at Clewiston, 4 p.m.
Santa Fe volleyball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Lake Placid (senior night), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Pasco-Hernando volleyball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Lake Placid boys golf host event, 4 p.m.
Avon Park JV football at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid swim at Avon Park, 3:30 p.m.
Avon Park volleyball at Frostproof, 7 p.m.
Sebring JV football at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.
George Jenkins boys golf at Sebring, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid JV football at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Avon Park football at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park swim at Hardee, 3:30 p.m.
Lake PLacid football at John Curtis Christian (Louisiana)
St. Johns River volleyball at South Florida, 3 p.m.
Sebring football at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.
