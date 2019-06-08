Today
Heartland Adults Triathlon, 7 a.m.
Monday
Youth tennis camp at Thakkar Tennis Center, 9 a.m.
Thursday
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour EMCI Wireless Championship at Sebring Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Friday, June 14
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour EMCI Wireless Championship at Sebring Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Saturday, June 15
Summer Sizzling 4K at Hammock State Park, 7:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 19
Avon Park youth football camp, 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, June 20
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Avon Park Youth football camp, 6-8 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Avon Park Youth football camp, 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, June 27
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Pinecrest Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Friday, June 28
Dixie AA Pitching Machine State Tournament in Sebring, 6 p.m.
Dixie T-ball State Tournament in Sebring, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
Dixie AA Pitching Machine State Tournament in Sebring, 9 a.m.
Dixie T-ball State Tournament in Sebring, 9 a.m.
Sunday, June 30
Dixie AA Pitching Machine State Tournament in Sebring, 9 a.m.
Dixie T-ball State Tournament in Sebring, 9 a.m.
Monday, July 1
Dixie AA Pitching Machine State Tournament in Sebring, TBD
Dixie T-ball State Tournament in Sebring, TBD
Thursday, July 11
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 18
Sertoma junior Golf Tour at River Greens Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Friday, July 19
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at River Greens golf Club, 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 25
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Placid Lakes Country Club, 8 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Highlands Ridge South, 8 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.
