Today

Heartland Adults Triathlon, 7 a.m.

Monday

Youth tennis camp at Thakkar Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

Thursday

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour EMCI Wireless Championship at Sebring Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Friday, June 14

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour EMCI Wireless Championship at Sebring Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Saturday, June 15

Summer Sizzling 4K at Hammock State Park, 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 19

Avon Park youth football camp, 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Avon Park Youth football camp, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Avon Park Youth football camp, 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, June 27

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Pinecrest Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Friday, June 28

Dixie AA Pitching Machine State Tournament in Sebring, 6 p.m.

Dixie T-ball State Tournament in Sebring, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Dixie AA Pitching Machine State Tournament in Sebring, 9 a.m.

Dixie T-ball State Tournament in Sebring, 9 a.m.

Sunday, June 30

Dixie AA Pitching Machine State Tournament in Sebring, 9 a.m.

Dixie T-ball State Tournament in Sebring, 9 a.m.

Monday, July 1

Dixie AA Pitching Machine State Tournament in Sebring, TBD

Dixie T-ball State Tournament in Sebring, TBD

Thursday, July 11

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Thursday, July 18

Sertoma junior Golf Tour at River Greens Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Friday, July 19

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at River Greens golf Club, 8 a.m.

Thursday, July 25

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Placid Lakes Country Club, 8 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Highlands Ridge South, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, 8 a.m.

