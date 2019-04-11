Today

Sebring flag football at Ft. Pierce Westwood, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida softball at St. Petersburg College, 5 p.m.

Okeechobee boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Okeechobee girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Sebring softball at McKeel Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Sebring softball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.

Florida Southwestern College baseball at South Florida, 3 p.m.

Lake Placid baseball at Dunbar, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Dunbar, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid track at district meet in Wesley Chapel, 10 a.m.

Mulberry baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Avon Park softball at McKeel Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

South Florida baseball at Florida Southwestern College, 1 p.m.

Desoto baseball at Avon Park, 1 p.m.

Monday

Sebring softball at George Jenkins, 6:30 p.m.

Florida Southwestern College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Sebring girls district tennis, 10 a.m.

Lake Placid softball at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

LaBelle baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Haines City baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.

Florida southwestern College softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Hardee, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.

Sebring flag football at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Sebring softball at Auburndale, 7 p.m.

South Florida baseball at State College of Florida, 6 p.m.

