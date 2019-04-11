Today
Sebring flag football at Ft. Pierce Westwood, 7:30 p.m.
South Florida softball at St. Petersburg College, 5 p.m.
Okeechobee boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Okeechobee girls tennis at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Sebring softball at McKeel Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Lake Wales, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Sebring softball at Lake Wales, 7 p.m.
Florida Southwestern College baseball at South Florida, 3 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at Dunbar, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Dunbar, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid track at district meet in Wesley Chapel, 10 a.m.
Mulberry baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Avon Park softball at McKeel Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
South Florida baseball at Florida Southwestern College, 1 p.m.
Desoto baseball at Avon Park, 1 p.m.
Monday
Sebring softball at George Jenkins, 6:30 p.m.
Florida Southwestern College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Sebring girls district tennis, 10 a.m.
Lake Placid softball at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
LaBelle baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Haines City baseball at Sebring, 7:30 p.m.
Florida southwestern College softball at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Sebring flag football at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Sebring softball at Auburndale, 7 p.m.
South Florida baseball at State College of Florida, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.