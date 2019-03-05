Today

LaBelle boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Sebring girls tennis at Auburndale, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid girls tennis at LaBelle, 4 p.m.

Tenoroc baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Hardee softball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid baseball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.

Broward College softball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

LaBelle softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Hillsborough College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Avon Park softball at Tenoroc, 7 p.m.

Fort Meade softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Placid hosts track meet, 5 p.m.

Lakeland baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Fort Meade baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.

Friday

LaBelle boys weightlifting at Sebring, 5 p.m.

Hillsborough College baseball at South Florida, 3 p.m.

Lake Placid baseball at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

Sebring baseball at Hardee, 7 p.m.

Lake Placid softball at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.

South Florida softball at Miami Dade College, 1 p.m.

Sebring softball at Poinciana, 6 p.m.

Saturday

South Florida baseball at Florida Southwestern College, 1 p.m.

Sunday

Erie College baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Monday

Sebring baseball at Bishop McLaughlin, 7 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Fort Meade, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Sebring baseball at Hernando, 7 p.m.

Avon Park baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

South Florida softball at Polk State College, 5 p.m.

