Today
LaBelle boys tennis at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Sebring girls tennis at Auburndale, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid girls tennis at LaBelle, 4 p.m.
Tenoroc baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Hardee softball at Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at LaBelle, 7 p.m.
Broward College softball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
LaBelle softball at Sebring, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Hillsborough College baseball at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Avon Park softball at Tenoroc, 7 p.m.
Fort Meade softball at Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid hosts track meet, 5 p.m.
Lakeland baseball at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Fort Meade baseball at Avon Park, 7 p.m.
Friday
LaBelle boys weightlifting at Sebring, 5 p.m.
Hillsborough College baseball at South Florida, 3 p.m.
Lake Placid baseball at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Sebring baseball at Hardee, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid softball at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
South Florida softball at Miami Dade College, 1 p.m.
Sebring softball at Poinciana, 6 p.m.
Saturday
South Florida baseball at Florida Southwestern College, 1 p.m.
Sunday
Erie College baseball at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Monday
Sebring baseball at Bishop McLaughlin, 7 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Fort Meade, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 12
Sebring baseball at Hernando, 7 p.m.
Avon Park baseball at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
South Florida softball at Polk State College, 5 p.m.
