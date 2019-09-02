Today, September 2

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, eliminations, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, semifinals and finals, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, Newburgh, Ind.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Milwaukee

8 p.m.

MLB — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (7 p.m.)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. ---

