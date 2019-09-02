Today, September 2
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, eliminations, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, semifinals and finals, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Milwaukee
8 p.m.
MLB — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (7 p.m.)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. ---
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.