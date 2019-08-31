Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Today, August 31
AUTO RACING
•5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium
•8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, Stavelot, Belgium
•12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C.
•2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C.
•4 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.
•6 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: Portland Qualifying, Portland, Ore.
BOXING
•8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Lara vs. Alvarez, Minneapolis, Minn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
•12 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi at Memphis
BTN — Akron at Illinois
CBSSN — Indiana at Ball State
ESPN — South Alabama at Nebraska
ESPNEWS — Boise State at Florida State
ESPNU — Mississippi State vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), New Orleans
FOX — Florida Atlantic at Ohio State
FS1 — Northern Iowa at Iowa State
SEC — Toledo at Kentucky
•3:30 p.m.
ABC — Duke vs. Alabama, Atlanta
BTN — Idaho at Penn State
CBSSN — Holy Cross at Navy
ESPN — South Carolina vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPNU — Georgia State at Tennessee
•4 p.m.
FOX — Northwestern at Stanford
SEC — Portland State at Arkansas
•7:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon vs. Auburn, Arlington, Texas
CBSSN — Missouri at Wyoming
BTN — Middle Tennessee at Michigan
ESPN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
FS1 — Miami (Ohio) at Iowa
SEC — Georgia Southern at LSU
•10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Fresno State at Southern California
GOLF
•6:30 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland
•1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, Newburgh, Indiana
•4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, Calgary, Alberta
•6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, third round, Portland, Ore.
•6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland
HORSE RACING
•2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
•1 p.m.
MLB — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cincinnati at St. Louis
•4 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia
•7 p.m.
MLB — Cleveland at Tampa Bay OR Minnesota at Detroit (games joined in progress)
•9 p.m.
MLB — Boston at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco
ROWING
•12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — FISA World Championships: Day 7, finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
•7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton
•9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Schalke
•9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea
•12:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin
•12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley
TENNIS
•11 a.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
•3 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
•7 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
•8 p.m.
NBA — Washington at Dallas
•10:30 p.m.
NBA — Los Angeles at Las Vegas ---
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.