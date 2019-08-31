Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Today, August 31

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium

•8:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, Stavelot, Belgium

•12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C.

•2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C.

4 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: Portland Qualifying, Portland, Ore.

BOXING

•8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Lara vs. Alvarez, Minneapolis, Minn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Memphis

BTN — Akron at Illinois

CBSSN — Indiana at Ball State

ESPN — South Alabama at Nebraska

ESPNEWS — Boise State at Florida State

ESPNU — Mississippi State vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), New Orleans

FOX — Florida Atlantic at Ohio State

FS1 — Northern Iowa at Iowa State

SEC — Toledo at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Duke vs. Alabama, Atlanta

BTN — Idaho at Penn State

CBSSN — Holy Cross at Navy

ESPN — South Carolina vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPNU — Georgia State at Tennessee

4 p.m.

FOX — Northwestern at Stanford

SEC — Portland State at Arkansas

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon vs. Auburn, Arlington, Texas

CBSSN — Missouri at Wyoming

BTN — Middle Tennessee at Michigan

ESPN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

FS1 — Miami (Ohio) at Iowa

SEC — Georgia Southern at LSU

•10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Fresno State at Southern California

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, Newburgh, Indiana

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, Calgary, Alberta

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, third round, Portland, Ore.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland

HORSE RACING

•2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cincinnati at St. Louis

•4 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia

•7 p.m.

MLB — Cleveland at Tampa Bay OR Minnesota at Detroit (games joined in progress)

•9 p.m.

MLB — Boston at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco

ROWING

12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — FISA World Championships: Day 7, finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton

•9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Schalke

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea

•12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin

•12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley

TENNIS

•11 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

•7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

•8 p.m.

NBA — Washington at Dallas

•10:30 p.m.

NBA — Los Angeles at Las Vegas ---

