(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Oct. 4
AUTO RACING
8:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One, Honda Japanese Grand Prix, practice, at Suzuka, Japan
12:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One, Honda Japanese Grand Prix, practice, at Suzuka, Japan
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oscar Negrete vs. Joshua Franco, for NABF bantamweight title, at Costa Mesa, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia St. at Troy
8 p.m.
ESPN — Tulsa at Houston
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Safeway Open, first round, at Napa, Calif.
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, UL International Crown, second round, at Incheon, South Korea
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, second round, at Singapore
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
FS1 — NL Division Series, Game 1, Colorado at Milwaukee
8:30 p.m.
MLB — NL Division Series, Game 1, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBA — Preseason, Indiana at Houston
10:30 p.m.
NBA — Preseason, Sacramento at L.A. Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
FOX & NFL — Indianapolis at New England
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Nashville at N.Y. Rangers
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Philadelphia at Vegas
SOCCER
5 p.m.
FS2 — 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Group Stage, Group A: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Panama, at Cary, N.C.
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Group Stage, Group A: United States vs. Mexico, at Cary, N.C.
