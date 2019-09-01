Today, September 1

AUTO RACING

•9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot, Belgium

•2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: U.S. Nationals, qualifying, Indianapolis

•3:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Racing: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

•4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Live Indianapolis, Indianapolis

•6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

•2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — AVP: Gold Series Championships, Chicago

BIG 3 BASKETBALL

•3 p.m.

CBS — 3rd Place Game: Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Los Angeles

CBS — Championship Game: Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

•3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, Atlanta

•7:30 p.m.

ABC — Houston at Oklahoma

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

•8 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Indiana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

•2 p.m.

BTN — Tennessee at Illinois

GOLF

•6 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland

•1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, Newburgh, Indiana

•4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, Calgary, Alberta

•6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, final round, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

•12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

•1 p.m.

TBS — Oakland at NY Yankees

•4 p.m.

MLB — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco

•7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

•8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves at Everton

•9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio

12 p.m.

FS1 — Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBA — Atlanta at Seattle ---

