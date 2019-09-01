Today, September 1
AUTO RACING
•9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot, Belgium
•2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: U.S. Nationals, qualifying, Indianapolis
•3:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Racing: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.
•4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Live Indianapolis, Indianapolis
•6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
•2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — AVP: Gold Series Championships, Chicago
BIG 3 BASKETBALL
•3 p.m.
CBS — 3rd Place Game: Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Los Angeles
CBS — Championship Game: Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
•3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, Atlanta
•7:30 p.m.
ABC — Houston at Oklahoma
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
•8 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Indiana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
•2 p.m.
BTN — Tennessee at Illinois
GOLF
•6 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland
•1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, Newburgh, Indiana
•4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, Calgary, Alberta
•6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, final round, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
•12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
•1 p.m.
TBS — Oakland at NY Yankees
•4 p.m.
MLB — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco
•7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
•8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves at Everton
•9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio
12 p.m.
FS1 — Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBA — Atlanta at Seattle ---
