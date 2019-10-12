Today, Oct. 12
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Talladega, Ala.
12 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech: Sports Car Championship, Braselton, Ga.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Sugarlands Shine 250, Talladega, Ala.
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Talladega, Ala.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech: Sports Car Championship, Braselton, Ga.
1:05 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Illinois
BTN — Maryland at Purdue
CBSSN — Toledo at Bowling Green
ESPN — South Carolina at Georgia
ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple
ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan
FOX — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas
SEC — Mississippi State at Tennessee
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida State at Clemson
BTN — Michigan State at Wisconsin
CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M
CBSSN — BYU at South Florida
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Houston
3:45 p.m.
ESPNU — UConn at Tulane
4 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa State at West Virginia
FS1 — Texas Tech at Baylor
SEC — UNLV at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno State at Air Force
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Missouri
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Penn State at Iowa
ESPNU — Navy at Tulsa
FS1 — Nebraska at Minnesota
NBC — Southern California at Notre Dame
SEC — Arkansas at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Louisiana State
10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hawaii at Boise State
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State
11 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Arizona
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Penn State
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour: The Italian Open, third round, Rome
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, Wake County, N.C.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, third round, Houston
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — European Tour: The Italian Open, final round, Rome
GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.
NBC — FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
Paramount — Bellator 230: From Milan
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 1
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Washington at St. Louis, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBA — Preseason: Phoenix at Portland
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals
2 p.m.
TENNIS — USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Fairfield, Calif.
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters, Doubles Final & The Tianjin Open, Singles Final
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final
TRIATHLON
12 p.m.
NBCSN — Ironman: World Championship 2019, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii ---
Sunday, October 13
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.
NBC — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Indiana
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
SEC — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Auburn
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — ITA All-American: Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — ITA All-American: Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Princeton
SEC — Florida at Texas A&M
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan at Nebraska
4 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour: The Italian Open, final round, Rome
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, Wake County, N.C.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, final round, Houston
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.
MARATHON
11 a.m.
NBCSN — Chicago Marathon: The 42nd Running, Chicago (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBA — Preseason: Cleveland at Boston
6 p.m.
NBA — Preseason: Milwaukee at Washington
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFL — Carolina vs. Tampa Bay, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Jacksonville, Cincinnati at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland, Washington at Miami, Philadelphia at Minnesota
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, Atlanta at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Denver, Dallas at NY Jets
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Wales vs. Croatia, Cardiff, Wales
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final
2 p.m.
TENNIS — USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Fairfield, Calif.
4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds ---
