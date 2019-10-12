Today, Oct. 12

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Talladega, Ala.

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech: Sports Car Championship, Braselton, Ga.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Sugarlands Shine 250, Talladega, Ala.

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Talladega, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech: Sports Car Championship, Braselton, Ga.

1:05 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Illinois

BTN — Maryland at Purdue

CBSSN — Toledo at Bowling Green

ESPN — South Carolina at Georgia

ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple

ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan

FOX — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas

SEC — Mississippi State at Tennessee

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida State at Clemson

BTN — Michigan State at Wisconsin

CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

CBSSN — BYU at South Florida

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Houston

3:45 p.m.

ESPNU — UConn at Tulane

4 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa State at West Virginia

FS1 — Texas Tech at Baylor

SEC — UNLV at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno State at Air Force

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Penn State at Iowa

ESPNU — Navy at Tulsa

FS1 — Nebraska at Minnesota

NBC — Southern California at Notre Dame

SEC — Arkansas at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Louisiana State

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hawaii at Boise State

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State

11 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Arizona

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Penn State

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour: The Italian Open, third round, Rome

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, Wake County, N.C.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, third round, Houston

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — European Tour: The Italian Open, final round, Rome

GYMNASTICS

3 p.m.

NBC — FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany (taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

Paramount — Bellator 230: From Milan

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 1

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Washington at St. Louis, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBA — Preseason: Phoenix at Portland

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Fairfield, Calif.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters, Doubles Final & The Tianjin Open, Singles Final

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final

TRIATHLON

12 p.m.

NBCSN — Ironman: World Championship 2019, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii ---

Sunday, October 13

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

NBC — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Indiana

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

SEC — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Auburn

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — ITA All-American: Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — ITA All-American: Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Princeton

SEC — Florida at Texas A&M

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Nebraska

4 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour: The Italian Open, final round, Rome

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, Wake County, N.C.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, final round, Houston

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.

MARATHON

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Chicago Marathon: The 42nd Running, Chicago (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBA — Preseason: Cleveland at Boston

6 p.m.

NBA — Preseason: Milwaukee at Washington

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFL — Carolina vs. Tampa Bay, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Jacksonville, Cincinnati at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland, Washington at Miami, Philadelphia at Minnesota

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, Atlanta at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Denver, Dallas at NY Jets

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Wales vs. Croatia, Cardiff, Wales

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final

2 p.m.

TENNIS — USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Fairfield, Calif.

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds ---

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments