SEBRING — Sebring Blue Streak standout, Zi’Yanah Massaline, signed a scholarship to play basketball for Warner University in Lake Wales on Monday.
Warner University is a christian based school that is a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division II and The Sun Conference.
“I am extremely excited to sign this scholarship,” said Massaline. “It really means a lot because basketball has always been my passion. My dream is to be in the WNBA. I had a couple of colleges looking at me.
“I was drawn to Warner University because they are a christian school and the coach seemed to really care,” she said. “The campus being close to home was also a plus.”
Massaline’s mother was excited to see her dream come true.
“I am very proud of Zi’Yanah,” Vondaill Massaline said. “She has worked really hard and has wanted to play college basketball. I am excited and happy for her. She will will be close to home which is great.
“This scholarship is an opportunity for her to do what she loves,” Vondaill Massaline said. “This scholarship has opened a door for her and we are blessed. There have been bumps along the way but she has overcome adversity and blocked out the negativity.
“She stayed focused and believed in herself. She will have to focus to succeed. It is a different environment and she will have to self motivate. It is up to her to go to class and to study. She will have to work on her time management and develop a system that will work for her,” Vondaill Massaline said.
“She has a network of people that are pushing for her. If she needs help or advice we are all here for her,” Vondaill Massaline said. “She is my only child and it will be hard for me when she leaves. I will worry but I want the best for her and I hope what I taught her she will remember and use when she is by herself.”
Sebring girls basketball coach Jackie Childs is looking forward to seeing Massaline grow in college.
“Zi’Yanah’s character makes her special,” Childs said. “She is very honest, very respectful and is just an all around good kid. She is intelligent and makes good grades.
“She will have to buckle down and follow the rules to succeed in college. She needs to stay in contact with her family and myself,” Childs said. “We are here to support her. I am extremely proud of her and it just warms my heart that she can go off to school but still be close to us so we can support her.
“She is a fantastic young lady and it has been my pleasure to have coached her. She will be missed tremendously,” Childs said. “She is a good player down low and she knows how to position herself. She is a great defensive and offensive player.”
The Royals are gaining a hardworking and dedicated athlete.
“As her grandparents, Zi’Yanah has done an amazing job with her academics and athletics,” Janice Portee said. “Her grandfather sparks a light under her and gets things done.
“I want her to take her wings and soar like an eagle, always carry a prayer in her heart and let Jesus be her guide,” Portee said. “I want her to continue to be herself and not change for anyone else and to always remember the sky’s the limit to her success. She will always have my heart and we love her.”
Zi’Yanah Massaline has mixed emotions about leaving home.
“My biggest struggle has been the unknown,” she said. “Not knowing if I was going to get a scholarship or not, not knowing if I would be able to play in college.
“I am nervous to leave home but I am excited to take my basketball career to the next level. Leaving home is going to be an adjustment because I won’t have my family with me or my friends,” Zi’Yanah Massaline said. “My family is close enough that they will be able to come watch me play and still support me. It is a blessing to have them close.
“My grandma, my mom and Coach Jackie have been my biggest support. Those three have really pushed me,” she said.
Zi’Yanah Massaline will head to college this fall and will begin her next adventure as a Warner University Royal. Teammates, coaches and family all look forward to watching her play at the collegiate level.
