SEBRING — Blue Streak senior cheerleader Madyson Lee is always willing to lend a helping hand.
Lee has a passion for cheerleading, boasts a 4.2 GPA, is president of National Honor Society, is a peer leader and works part time at Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works.
“Madyson is not only a cheerleader but she is also involved in a lot of other things at school,” said Sebring cheer coach Dallas Carlisle. “She is one of the leaders on the team and she goes above and beyond. She is always willing to lend a helping hand. She is willing to do more even though she has a job and is part of the Edge All-Star Team.”
For her passion and leadership, Lee was selected by Carlisle as the recipient of the Spirit Award for her school.
“It was a surprise to be selected for the Spirit Award,” said Lee. “I never thought I would be the one selected for it. It is a big honor and I am thankful for it. This made me feel good about myself because coach Carlisle picked me. It has been a lot of fun being a cheerleader.”
Lee loves her team, her community and cheering during Friday night football games.
“Cheerleading has taught me to work with other people, how to be a leader and it has been a lot of fun,” said Lee. “We do a lot more than people see, we work with the community and help others.
“My favorite part about cheerleading is the friendships I have built,” she said. “Cheerleading is a lot of fun and a lot of hard work but it is worth it. It is an honor to be a part of this team.
“I am really going to miss it and it is the greatest memories I will have of high school. I started cheering in seventh grade and I just fell in love with cheering,” she said.
Lee is always willing to go the extra mile for her team and community, even with a jam-packed schedule.
“Madyson’s work ethic shows and she is determined to excel,” said Carlisle. “She is leader at school and as a cheerleader. She shows the other girls that they can do other things as well as cheer.
“What makes her stand out is her willingness to take on responsibility even though she has so many other things going on.”
