By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
Tonight is the one game that is always looked forward to on the schedule. The rivalry between the Lake Placid Green Dragons and the Avon Park Red Devils goes way back. The teams will write another chapter in this rivalry tonight at Joe Franza Stadium at 7 p.m.
Last season, the Green Dragons defeated the Red Devils 24-19. What matters tonight is that both teams leave everything on the field. One team will stand victorious at the end of this great rivalry.
The Red Devils enter the contest with a 1-8 record. Last week, the Oasis Sharks defeated the Red Devils 41-0. Coach Lee Albritton played a lot of his underclassmen in the second half. Obtaining game experience is part of his plan to build for the future.
One of the Red Devils highlights was Hunter Vanderpool rushing for 109 yards on 25 carries.
The Green Dragons took on IMG Academy last week. The Ascenders vaulted to an early lead and defeated the Dragons 48-28. The Dragons have a 3-6 record for the season and look to duplicate last year’s victory.
The Dragons Running Back Javarie White scampered for a 26-yard rushing touchdown and hauled in a 10-yard pass from Trent Garrison for another score. Garrison later located Izayiah Patterson for a 44-yard touchdown pass.
Lake Placid’s Erskin Toliver intercepted the ball at the goal line and raced down the field for a 100-yard touchdown. The Dragons defense could not solve the Ascenders offense but showed signs of never giving up.
IMG Academy had two special teams touchdowns.
When the final tick of the clock comes off, both teams will be playing their last regular season game of the year. One set of seniors will ride off knowing they defeated their rival and will always have that bragging right. The other will look back at the season knowing they lost but remembering the memories made along the way.
Three Lake Placid Green Dragons were selected to the FACA All District 17 Football Team. Will Taylor, Erskin Toliver and Katwan Ward were selected for their outstanding play this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.