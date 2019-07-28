LAKE PLACID – As the sun was coming up, the fog was lifting and runners gathered at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid. Roughly 100 athletes lined up to participate in the annual Dr. Tom McDonald Caladium Festival 5K.
Runners received a tee shirt and the race benefited the Samaritan’s Touch Care Center.
The race for first place was a nail-biter as Corry Haake and Alexander Bogaert were neck-and-neck racing downhill to the finish line. Bogaert pulled ahead in the final seconds to win with a final time of 18:14.11 claiming overall male runner.
“It went really well,” said Alexander Bogaert. “I am glad that I had Corry to push me. I would not have run as fast if I didn’t hear him behind me the whole time. The course was great, it was a little hilly but it was fun. It felt great to come in first. This is my fourth or fifth year running in this race and I really like it.”
Haake was a close second overall with 18:14.80 claiming masters male 40 and over and the female masters winner was Leesa Skipper with 30:02.76.
The overall female runner was Lake Placid High School’s Francesca Chillemi who clocked 23:51.02.
“I was surprised that I was the first female to cross the finish line,” said Francesca Chillemi. “My last race I did not do very well so this was definitely a confidence booster for me. The course was great but it felt so continuous. It was muggy and I was having trouble seeing through my glasses. This is my second year doing this race. These races help me get ready for cross country at Lake Placid High School. I will definitely be back next year.”
The grand master female 50 and over winner was Toni Medvets with 25:24.86 and the male 50 and over grand master was Walter Lysinger who clocked a 22:35.96.
In the female 10-14 age division, Jamie Creel was first when she clocked a 25:52.54. Chloe and Chelsea LeBlanc were deadlocked as they approached the finish line. Chloe LeBlanc pulled ahead for second place with 28:40.84 and Chelsea LeBlanc took third with 28:53.48.
The male 15-19 classification winner was Kevin Schuldt with 23:24.03 and coming in second was Hunter Costello with 23:31.82. Rounding out the top three was Jayson Williams who clocked a 23:45.13.
Erica Melendez took first in the female 25-29 with 26:12.81. Alisa Piper came in second with 27:31.13 and Katie Lemon placed third with 35:45.08.
Danny Hudon crossed the finish line first in the male 35-39 group with 22:05.62 and placing second was Darryl White with 23:50.51.
In the male 45-49 class, Sean Dolan claimed first place with 29:32.39. Joseph Stockenberg clocked a 31:44.31 for second place and Erik Williams came in third with 32:06.74.
Audrey Smith placed first in the female 80-84 division with a time of 45:55.85 and Doris Welshans came in second with 47:18.87.
Harold Smith was the only runner in the 89-84 classification where he crossed the finish line in 39:00.72.
For full results please visit j7sports.net.
