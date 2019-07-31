After a long hard-fought battle and a few rain delays, Avon Park is headed home after being knocked out of the Dixie Baseball Machine Pitch World Series in Ruston, La.
Avon Park, better known as Team Florida, fell short to Texas-Whitewright by a score of 15-14 in extra innings in Monday night’s game.
Team Florida fell behind in the first inning when Texas jumped into an early lead. Texas came out swinging and brought home six runs.
Avon Park began to battle back in the top of the second inning. Tye Parker was on first and Jace Jackson on third. Jackson Hancock hit a hard ground ball double driving in both J.Jackson nd Parker as Team Florida narrowed the deficit to 6-2.
Texas answered with another run in the bottom of the second increasing their lead to 7-2.
Florida had runners on first and second in the top of the third inning. Sergio Duran scored Kasen Jackson with an RBI double. Krew Cobb advanced to third putting runners in scoring position and cutting the deficit to 7-3. Kolton Elder hammered the ball into left field plating Cobb for an RBI.
Parker doubled driving in Elder and J.Jackson advanced to third. Hancock sent a liner to shortstop sending home J.Jackson bringing Team Florida within a run at 7-6.
In the top of the fifth Team Florida took the lead. The bases were loaded when J.Jackson stepped to the plate and hit a rope into centerfield clearing the bases with a triple. Parker hit a liner into center plating J.Jackson for an RBI double. Hancock hit a single and Parker advanced to third. Mason Bennett sent a grounder to shortstop sending home Parker for an RBI single. Hancock was out at second. Colton Buice rocketed the ball into centerfield driving home Bennett for an RBI triple increasing Team Florida’s lead to 12-7.
In the bottom of the fifth, Texas closed the gap with a two-run base hit to pull within 12-10.
Team Florida expanded their lead in the top of the sixth. With runners on first and second K.Cobb hit a liner into right field plating H.Cobb. With runners still on first and second, Duran hit a pop fly to center driving home Kasen Jackson for an RBI and escalating Florida’s lead to 14-12.
Texas tied the game at 14 in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run homer. With runners in scoring position a ground ball base hit plated the winning run to give Texas the 15-14 victory.
Team Florida battled back, held the lead but came up short in the end. Florida fought hard until the end and had 14 runs on 38 hits.
Team Florida represented the Heartland very well at the World Series and should be proud of their outstanding performance.
