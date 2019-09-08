AVON PARK — As the fog slowly lifted Saturday morning, the Heartland Golf Open final qualifier got into full swing. The last qualifier was held at River Greens Golf Course in Avon Park.
There were two division adding up to a total of 11 competitors vying for a spot in the Championship Tournament. Five men and two ladies qualified to compete in the Championship Tournament.
The qualifier used pro-am points format. Points were given on a hole to hole basis based on the players net score. A bogey was worth 1-point, par was 2, birdie was 3, eagle was worth 5 and double eagle was 7. The top 50% of the field advanced to the Championship Tournament.
River Greens golf professional, Jason Beatty, was pleased with the tournament.
“It was a nice tournament,” said Beatty. “All the players had a good time and they enjoyed the format. It was nice that both the ladies tied so they both can go on. The course was in good shape, greens were smooth and the course has been in nice shape all summer. It is a nice course to host events. We hosted the Championship last year and qualifier. The format incorporates any type of golfer and is a good event for people who enjoy the points system and the tournament uses several courses so you can qualify where ever you want to, which is nice.”
In the ladies division there were only two golfers, Jeannette Billy and Barb Hall tied with 31 points. The tie meant both ladies advanced.
“I thought today’s tournament was a lot of fun,” said Barb Hall. “We went back and forth and enjoyed the format. I’ve been practicing at Pinecrest and I was adding up to see how I would do. Jeannette and I have been friends for a while so it was nice to play alongside her. The pin placements were a bit tricky but the course was in great shape. I love this tournament. I will play my regular game at the Championship Tournament. If I get my swing slowed down a little bit, I might have a chance but if not I will have fun playing with my friends.”
The men’s group had five competitors who will advance to the Championship Tournament. First place went to Don Billy who scored 42-points. Ronnie Carter and Dr. David Boersma tied for second place with 38. Clay Davis and Larry McRoberts were also tied with 34 placing them in fourth.
“The tournament was wonderful with great weather,” said Billy. “We had the best weather we could possibly have other than the heat. The wind was not a factor at all. There were some tricky pin placements but the course was in immaculate shape. I had fun and played with three other guys who didn’t have their A-games going but I had my A-game going. The thing that helped me today was not having any double bogeys. I made one birdie and a boatload of pars. I was fortunate enough to finish in first place and it feels great. I tried to qualify at Sun ‘n Lake but was unable to qualify. I was able to qualify today while I was on my A-game. Pinecrest is another one that can have tricky pin placement and I think it is a difficult course but it is always in really good shape. I am really looking forward to going.”
Neil Isett and Jim Bannister each scored 33. Gilbert Castillo had 30 and Joe Shires made 19.
The Heartland Golf Open Championship Tournament will be held at Pincrest Golf Club in Avon Park on Saturday, Sept. 21 beginning at 8 a.m.
