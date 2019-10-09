The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Forward Jozy Altidore is hurt again and will miss the United States’ Nations League games against Cuba and Canada.
Altidore, who turns 30 next month, left Toronto FC’s regular-season finale on Sunday. The U.S. Soccer Federation did not announce the nature of the injury in its announcement Tuesday, saying it was up to Toronto.
Altidore was limited to 13 regular-season MLS matches in 2018 and 21 this year because of injuries.
The Americans play Cuba on Friday at Washington, D.C., then meet Canada four days later. They host Canada on Nov. 15 at Orlando, Florida, and play Cuba four days later at George Town, Cayman Islands.
