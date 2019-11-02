By TIM DAHLBERG
AP Boxing Writer
LAS VEGAS — Canelo Alvarez didn’t have to take the risk. Not at light heavyweight, and not against a puncher like Sergey Kovalev.
A third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin was there for the asking. There were other fights against lesser opponents that would have given Alvarez the same kind of payday he’s grown used to collecting every time he puts on the gloves for real.
But on Saturday night the Mexican middleweight champion will go into the ring looking for a title in his fourth weight class, this time at 175 pounds. He’ll do it against Kovalev, who packs a lot of power in his punches even if some suspect he’s been in the ring a bit too long for his own good.
And while Alvarez is a big favorite, even he doesn’t know how he’ll react to being hit by a full-fledged light heavyweight. That’s the intrigue that sells the fight — but it potentially also makes for a risky evening for Alvarez.
“You don’t know until you get in the ring,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “Going up two divisions is a big challenge in itself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.