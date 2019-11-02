Main Photo

Sergey Kovalev, right, and Canelo Alvarez are scheduled to fight in a WBO light heavyweight title bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

By TIM DAHLBERG

AP Boxing Writer

LAS VEGAS — Canelo Alvarez didn’t have to take the risk. Not at light heavyweight, and not against a puncher like Sergey Kovalev.

A third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin was there for the asking. There were other fights against lesser opponents that would have given Alvarez the same kind of payday he’s grown used to collecting every time he puts on the gloves for real.

But on Saturday night the Mexican middleweight champion will go into the ring looking for a title in his fourth weight class, this time at 175 pounds. He’ll do it against Kovalev, who packs a lot of power in his punches even if some suspect he’s been in the ring a bit too long for his own good.

And while Alvarez is a big favorite, even he doesn’t know how he’ll react to being hit by a full-fledged light heavyweight. That’s the intrigue that sells the fight — but it potentially also makes for a risky evening for Alvarez.

“You don’t know until you get in the ring,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “Going up two divisions is a big challenge in itself.”

