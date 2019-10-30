By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
SHANGHAI — Phil Mickelson looked boyish in a dark suit that hung from his shoulders and appeared to be two sizes too big, the result of losing 28 pounds.
He says he has more energy. He talks as though he has more optimism than ever, if that’s even possible.
“I’ve been going at it pretty hard,” Mickelson said Tuesday night before going to a sponsor dinner, downtown Shanghai glittering with lights behind him.
Tiger Woods left Japan with his 82nd victory on the PGA Tour, a number hard to fathom even when seen on the digital pages of a record book. Mickelson arrived in China trying to extend a number equally astonishing.
He is one month away from completing 26 consecutive years inside the top 50 in the world ranking. Mickelson didn’t play last week and narrowly held his position at No. 50. The HSBC Champions, which he has won twice, is likely his final event of the year. This is his last shot to assure staying in the top 50 until he plays again early next year.
Those two numbers — 82 and 26 — represent records unlikely to be matched again in a sport that keeps getting younger, deeper and stronger — and keeps growing in numbers as markets develop across Asia.
One of those numbers is more meaningful because the ultimate goal of any player is to win.
Rory McIlroy, who turned 30 last year, reasoned he would have to win six times a year for the next 11 years to reach 82 PGA Tour victories. That’s a tall order considering his best on the PGA Tour is four victories in a season, and he has done that one time.
Woods had 12 seasons of at least four victories — eight of them before he turned 30 — and four seasons with at least eight victories. Since he turned pro in 1996, only four other players have won five times or more. Vijay Singh won nine times in 2004 when Woods was revamping his swing (again). Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Justin Thomas did it while Woods was recovering from his back surgeries.
Mickelson had four years of winning four times in PGA Tour-sanctioned events, most recently in 2009. Woods spoke of consistency required to match — for now — Sam Snead’s career victory record. He hasn’t cornered the market on that.
