By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer
STUTTGART, Germany — Another day, another record for Simone Biles.
In a week where she’s written even more history than she usually does, the U.S. gymnastics star won her 23rd world championship medal on Saturday in vault.
That matches the all-time record by any gymnast, male or female — and expect Biles to be back on the podium in two more events Sunday.
“I think it’s impressive. Also, I don’t really think of it going into the competition, because I feel that kind of weighs heavy on me,” Biles said. “I just go in, do what I’m supposed to, and whatever the outcome is, I just kind of let it happen.”
Biles didn’t need the vault which bears her name to win gold Saturday. Instead of the Biles, which she landed at last year’s worlds, she picked two vaults which are slightly more familiar, though still fearsomely difficult, the Cheng and the Amanar.
Still, she hinted the Biles will be back in time for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.
“We haven’t trained (the Biles) that much. It definitely didn’t go as well as the training last year, but going into the gym we’ll focus a lot more on that vault,” she said.
Biles scored 15.399 to win, while U.S. teammate Jade Carey took the silver on 14.883, with Ellie Downie of Britain third on 14.816.
By adding another medal to the safe where Mom stores her awards, Biles matched the mark of 23 medals set by Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo.
Biles already broke a tie for the women’s medals record on Tuesday. She still has the chance to overtake Scherbo in Sunday’s balance beam and floor events.
