AVON PARK — Avon Park’s Javier Arango signed a scholarship to continue his wrestling career at Life University in Marietta, Georgia on Tuesday, May 14.
Arango was a standout wrestler for the Red Devils. He went 21-6 on the season, was district champion and finished sixth at the FHSAA Class 2A State Wrestling Meet in the 285-pound weight class.
“I am really excited about this scholarship,” Arango said. “I have been waiting for this for a while. I struggled with choosing the school that was right for me.
“I switched schools twice and finally came to Life University,” he said. “I switch from Iowa to Lakeland and now I have landed at Life University. Life University is the best fit for me academically and as an athlete.
“I am a little nervous about being out of state but I am excited because it is a different level of wrestling,” Arango said. “It will be harder and more intense. There will be a lot more competition. I am excited and ready to see what they have to offer me.”
Arango’s mother was beaming with pride as her son signed.
“I am very proud of Javier and all the things he has accomplished,” Shelly Vazquez said. “All his dreams are coming true.
“This scholarship is a lot of help,” she said. “He can see that he can do whatever he sets his mind to. I’m not quite ready for him to leave yet but he needs to. Life University was the best choice for him. He wants to be a chiropractor so this school was the perfect fit. Javier will have to be by himself. There will not be anymore coaching from parents; he will be on his own.”
Avon Park co-wrestling coach Ed Brown will have a hard time replacing Arango.
“Hard work, determination, dedication and all the characteristics of a fine young man who is going to be successful in life,” Brown said. “Javier will have to work hard and maintain his self discipline. He will have to keep his weight down to wrestle and make his studies a priority. I am extremely proud of Javier. He has worked hard and has had a couple of setbacks but has worked through them and come out on top like I knew he would.
“He will definitely be hard to replace on our team,” he said. “His leadership and eagerness to work with others and teach them. You don’t find that in everybody, it is an unusual characteristic in a young man his age.”
Arango had five colleges looking at him and received four offers.
“What I like about Life University is that they have my major, exercise science and the chiropractic major, and I will graduate in six years instead of the usual eight to twelve years,” said Arango. “I will graduate with my doctorate. They also have the sport that I love. I won’t be too far from home and also not too close.
“My parents, my girlfriend, her family and the coaches have really supported me through this process and my teammates,” he said. “They all encourage me even when I have an off day or feel defeated. They all pushed me and made sure I was okay.
“I’m excited to leave because I have never been to Georgia and it is a new experience for me,” he said.
Arango will head to Georgia in a few months to join the Life University Eagles who are a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Mid-South Conference.
