The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second full week of October gives anglers the end of the full moon phase while the moon is orbiting toward the highest point in the sky, which occurs Saturday, which is one week from the orbit perigee.
Simply stated, the lunar interference rate with the day’s solar energy levels on earth is always greater during the monthly orbit high point (directly overhead instead of lower in the sky) and orbit perigee (closest orbit point to earth) Both lunar events cause a much greater ‘change’ in the sun’s energy level on the earth’s surface.
The ‘change’ essentially refers to the blocking of the sun’s energy by the moon, which causes a spike in energy levels when the moon blocking effect ends. The more this change-effect (blocking unblocking) occurs the more fish and all wildlife adjust feeding, sleeping, moving up or down in elevation, etc.
The moon therefore changes the constant daily levels of energy from the sun more during moon orbit high period and perigee periods each month. And when these two events occur along with the moon new and full periods, that change-effect occurs at an even higher level.
All living beings are powered by the sun, and when the moon’s blocking effect changes during the month on that solar energy, man and fish both change their daily habits. So all wildlife adjusts (uses energy and eats) at greater rates after a bigger blocking effect by the moon.
Another effect which occurs because of greater lunar interference periods is ‘weather change’. High and low pressure fronts develop, wind changes occur, temperature change occurs and rainfall potential increases. It’s not always true in all four annual seasons, but is true a majority of the time.
Over the next ten days the lunar-produced weather forecast predicts a daily direction change in wind, a low pressure system occurring today across the state, which started yesterday--fish are currently adjusting downward. A strong fifteen mile per hour west wind will cause fish to move westward today and tomorrow….and a ten-degree temperature drop will cause oxygen rates to climb enough to trigger greater feeding activity.
On Friday the low pressure system will be slowed down by a weak northerly wind followed by a perfect fishing wind from a southerly direction this weekend which will cause pressure to rise slightly each day until next Wednesday when it normalizes in the 30 In Hg range. Rainfall will occur Friday and the weekend as the southerly wind prevails.
Lunar-tics catch more fish…they claim, due to….the moon. I believe them.
(This article was inspired by a recent discussion I engaged in, where the general consensus was the author of this weekly fishing column believed in ‘astrology’ in order to catch fish—they didn’t recognize who they were talking to and I didn’t ‘enlighten’ them that I was the lunar-tic)
Best Fishing Days: The ten degree drop in temperature and the above-average rise in atmospheric pressure forecasted to occur Thursday through Friday morning will produce the highest level of ‘fish adjustment activity’ during the midday hours on Thursday and the early to midmorning hours on Friday.
It should be noted that the water temperatures, for the first time since last spring, will drop into the ideal feeding temperature-range for freshwater fish, and more specifically the largemouth bass, to eat at will. Dissolved oxygen rates will improve significantly and therefore enable a much higher digestion rate, which triggers a much higher feeding rate.
The ideal water temperature range for Florida’s freshwater fish is 70-82 degrees on the water’s surface.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:26 p.m. and solar noon at 1:10 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 1-4 p.m. Daily this feeding period moves later by fifty minutes and remains consistent through next weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:46 a.m. and the morning atmospheric pressure rise period will peak an hour later causing a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains just above a 3-rating through the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: Oct. 11-15 full moon, 25-30 new moon, November 9-14 full moon and 23-28 new moon. December 9-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.86 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.