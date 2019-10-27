By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON — After Robinson Chirinos yanked a line drive off the foul pole in left field to give the Houston Astros a 4-1 lead in Game 3 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals, he huddled with his 12-year-old son, David, in the clubhouse.
“I came inside and he was waiting for me, like, ‘Give me a hug, nice job, good swing,’” Chirinos said. “Stuff like that, you can’t put into words. There’s some memories you’re going to remember forever. So I thank God and the Houston organization to allow me to do that.”
All season, Major League Baseball has urged clubs and fans to “Let the Kids Play.” On Friday night, the Nationals and Astros didn’t need the encouragement. There were enough youngsters with gloves during pregame warmups to fill out a Little League infield.
Owen Kendrick, the 10-year-old son of Nationals veteran Howie Kendrick, took grounders alongside the team at second base — one of his dad’s many positions. Owen and his 8-year-old brother Tyson also chased fly balls in the outfield.
“We do it all year,” Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart said. But in the World Series?
“Why not? Why treat it any differently?” Menhart said. “We’re a family-oriented team. Family’s always welcome.”
During batting practice, Washington second baseman Brian Dozier hit a high, routine fly ball to center field. Pitcher Joe Ross camped under it, barely needing to move a step. Meyer Cabrera, the 12-year-old son of infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera, ran for the ball, stopped and watched Ross catch it.
Meyer playfully tossed his glove and hit Ross in the leg, and they both laughed.
Cabrera said his son flew in from Florida earlier Friday to be with him for his first World Series home game.
“That means a lot for me. He’s always with me, all the time, in the regular season,” Cabrera said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.