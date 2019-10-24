By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON — Josh James slowly walks slightly off the mound, turns around and fixes his gaze on the foul pole in right field.
A few seconds pass before the hard-throwing Houston Astros reliever returns to the rubber and delivers his next pitch.
It’s a scene James repeats again and again, often when he gets behind in the count. But the 26-year-old right-hander also relies on the routine in times he needs to gather himself to finish off a batter with a strikeout.
The tactic is something James learned from working with Dr. Jesse Michel, a sports psychologist who since 2017 has been the mental skills coordinator for the Astros.
James is in his first full season in the majors after making his debut in 2018. The 34th-round pick had felt something was missing when he toiled in the minors before meeting Michel during spring training in 2017.
“If it wasn’t for him I think I’d still have gotten here, but I don’t know if I’d be able to be as good as I am or have the ceiling that I can have without him helping me,” James said this week as Houston prepared to play Washington in the World Series. “I owe a lot to him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.