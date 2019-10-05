By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer
GAINESVILLE — Florida defensive tackle Kyree Campbell has been counting down to this game for weeks, maybe even months.
He didn’t need to hear about rankings or ramifications. He had no use for pep talks or other motivational ploys. He didn’t want to talk about managing emotions or peaking too early.
“I’ve been waiting for this,” he said, his eyes widening as post-practice sweat poured down his face. “This is big-boy ball right here.”
It comes with big stakes, too.
No. 7 Auburn and the 10th-ranked Gators, once Southeastern Conference rivals who played annually, will meet for the first time in eight years Saturday in the Swamp. ESPN’s College GameDay is on campus for the sold-out game, which is expected to include one of the largest crowds in school history.
It’s homecoming for the Gators (5-0, 2-0 SEC), who will debut throwback uniforms from the 1960s.
It’s the first top-10 matchup at Florida Field since the Gators thumped South Carolina 44-11 in October 2012. It’s the first top-10 matchup featuring two undefeated teams since Florida edged LSU 14-6 that same season.
It’s also essentially an early season elimination game for the College Football Playoff. Not that one loss knocks anyone out of contention in October, but considering Auburn (5-0, 2-0) still plays fifth-ranked LSU, No. 3 Georgia and top-ranked Alabama, and the Gators also face LSU and Georgia, the loser Saturday will be in a hole moving forward.
