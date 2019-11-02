By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
AUBURN, Ala. — Mississippi has two freshman quarterbacks, one more known for passing and the other for running.
No. 11 Auburn did, too, when the week began.
The Tigers (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) still are led by Bo Nix heading into Saturday night’s game with the Rebels, but backup Joey Gatewood left the team early this week.
It’s a potential distraction with Auburn trying to bounce back from a 23-20 loss at No. 1 LSU where the offense produced less than 300 yards. Gatewood informed coach Gus Malzahn before Tuesday’s practice that he was leaving and entered the transfer portal.
Ole Miss (3-5, 2-3) has already been platooning Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee, who is within 36 yards of the school’s single-season rushing mark for a quarterback after playing in just five games.
“They do a lot of different things,” Malzahn said. “They have two different quarterbacks that are a little bit different. They’ve had an off week so... you’ve got to prepare for a lot of different things.”
Now, Ole Miss just has to prepare for Nix, who had taken virtually all of the snaps lately, anyway. Gatewood had only thrown seven passes but ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns against Kent State and at 6-foot-5 and 233 pounds could be a force in short-yardage and goal line situations.
Auburn’s leading rusher JaTarvious Whitlow is still recovering from a knee injury, though he played sparingly against LSU. Freshman D.J. Williams, broke a couple of big runs in his absence. Plumlee has become a centerpiece of the league’s top rushing offense for Ole Miss but Scottie Phillips (538 yards), Jerrion Ealy (384) and Snoop Conner (307) have been productive.
