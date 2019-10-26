By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
The Lake Placid Green Dragons and Avon Park Red Devils battled in the Class 2A-Division 6 Cross Country Championship Thursday in Fort Myers. There were a total of 14 teams with 183 individual runners consisting of 85 girls and 95 boys.
Lake Placid and Avon Park girls will advance to the regional meet, as well as the Avon Park boys team, but unfortunately the Lake Placid boys team fell short.
The top 10 teams advanced as well as the top 30 individuals. The Red Devils placed eighth in the girls division with 196-points and the Green Dragons came in ninth with 214. The Avon Park boys placed 10th taking the last available team spot with 244. Lake Placid boys did not make the cut coming in 14th overall with 413.
Avon Park’s Emily Vargas placed second overall in the girls division with an incredible time of 19:36.87 just a few seconds behind the first place runner Cristal Gomez of Frostproof who finished with a time of 19:04.57. Lake Placid freshman, Carlyn Bobo, placed eighth overall with an impressive 20:59.11. Francesca Chillemi clocked a 22:51.15 placing her in 30th.
Other Avon Park top finishers were Amanda Catania with 23:53.57, Leawna Egan who got 24:21.76 and Oliva Guerndt with 25:55.97.
“This is the fourth year in a row that the Lady Devils have advanced to Regionals,” said Avon Park Coach Chet Brojek. “Despite being sick Emily Vargas was the runner-up. Despite a number of the kids being ill, we put forth solid efforts with both teams to accomplish one of our main goals by advancing to Regionals. We hope the nine days until Regionals allow most to return to top form.”
Lake Placid’s Clarissa Olivares clocked a 26:35.15 and Daniella Chillemi was on her heals with 26:43.81.
In the boys division the competition was extremely tough with none of the local competitors finishing in the top 30. Avon Park’s top runner was Jamie Rivas, who clocked a 19:25.46, placing him in 38th. Elvis Ortiz came in 43rd for the Red Devils with a 19:41.
Avon Park’s other runners were Alejondro Hernandez who crossed the finish line in 20:20.50, Elvis Rodriguez with 20:45.43 and Chris Manus got 20:50.36.
Lake Placid’s Alejandro Gonzalez crossed the finish line in 22:07.35, Cole Dunlop finished in 23:57.35 and Clint Chillemi got 25:15.44.
The Class 2A-Region 3 Championship will be at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood on Saturday, Nov. 2 beginning at 9:30 a.m.
