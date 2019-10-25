By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
All three area high school football teams are in play on tonight. The Sebring Blue Streaks (5-4) take on the visiting Hardee Wildcats (4-4). The Lake Placid Green Dragons (3-5) travel to Bradenton to face the IMG Academy White Ascenders (4-4). While the Avon Park Red Devils (1-7) play host to the visiting Oasis Sharks (7-1).
The Blue Streaks will have Senior Night tonight against Hardee. Head Coach LaVarr Scott wants to win for the seniors, but with a win, they could get into the playoffs. Last week, the Blue Streaks took a tough loss to Lake Wales 30-23. The win secured the district title for Lake Wales.
Johnny Brown scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and Kasey Hawthorne hauled in an 80-yard pass to account for Sebring’s touchdowns. Alen Arceo had two field goals along with a safety by the defense in the first quarter.
Hardee easily handled the Mulberry Panthers 50-0 in last Friday’s victory. Hardee’s Ellis Hodges had 136 yards with 91 of those yards coming in one big run to lead the Wildcats. Hodges scored three touchdowns on the night with just three carries.
Avon Park takes on a strong Oasis Sharks team. Last week the Red Devils took one on the chin with Lemon Bay winning 35-6. Avon Park could not get their offense going as the Manta Rays dominated all night long. Oasis defeated Evangelical Christian 41-13 last Friday night. A victory could wreak havoc on the Sharks team. The Red Devils are looking at playing spoiler against the Sharks.
Oasis Quarterback Daniel Rennie had a big night passing with 237 yards through the air with 3 passing touchdowns. Elijah St. Germain accounted for four sacks in the Sharks victory while catching a 7-yard pass for a touchdown from Rennie.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons take on an IMG Academy team that is coming off a 42-27 victory over the Master’s Academy Eagles. The Ascenders used two quarterbacks in the game. Freshman Joe Borchers threw for 92-yards and eighth-grader Ryan Downes had 84 yards passing. Borchers threw a touchdown to Ivan Drobocky and also ran for a touchdown. Running back Xavier Terrell rushed for 280-yards with four rushing touchdowns.
The Ascenders defense was led by defensive back Sammy Graci-Glazer who had 10 tackles. Teammates Thomas Mercer and Andres Salinas-Llaguno contributed 9 tackles each. Frenchi Mack had 7 tackles and the lone sack for the Ascenders.
Lake Placid had a bye week last week. Head Coach Carl White’s team will be looking for a win to make it to the playoffs. The Green Dragons have two games left in the season. Two wins would bring the Dragons record to 5-5 on the season. Quarterback Shamar Mitchell, running backs Javarie White and Katwan Ward will surely need to have big games in the contest.
The Green Dragons would like to remind their fans who are traveling to IMG tonight that there is a $5 parking fee and the gate fee will be $8.
Avon Park and Lake Placid’s games will begin at 7 p.m while Sebring’s has kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. tonight. Bring the whole family to enjoy the Friday night lights and cheer on your team.
