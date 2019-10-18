By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
It’s time that time of the week again, time for Friday night football. Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott’s team will travel to take on the Lake Wales Highlanders tonight. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start time.
The Sebring Blue Streaks (5-3) defeated the American Collegiate Academy Pioneers 23-0 last week. To say the Blue Streaks defense had a monster game is an understatement. They recovered five fumbles and Chavey Harrison had two interceptions to lead the Blue Streaks. Sebring’s defense also recorded a safety in the game.
Quarterback Kasey Hawthorne led the offense with two touchdowns. Hawthorne ran for 72 yards on 12 carries. Edrick Lockett ran for 109 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.
The Highlanders (7-0) are coming off a 35-17 victory over the Hardee Wildcats. Quarterback Eric Williams threw for 261 yards on 15 for 19 passing. Williams added 25 yards rushing in the victory. Running back Johnny Richardson ran for 170 yards on 23 attempts and made three receptions for 40 yards. Wide Receiver Norman Love had 114 yards on six receptions.
The Highlanders defense recorded nine sacks with Gervon Dexter accounting for 4 of them. Nelson Zenteno Jr had 14 tackles with teammate Joel Hadley contributing 10 tackles. Lake Wales has only given up 34 points in seven games this season.
Sebring would like to remind spectators that backpacks, bags or large purses are not allowed at tonight’s game.
Avon Park is hoping to keep the momentum going in their game against the Lemon Bay Manta Rays. The Red Devils will travel to Lemon Bay tonight with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
The Red Devils (1-6) are coming off their first win of the season. Avon Park defeated the Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors 26-8. The Red Devils scored in every quarter of the game. They even recorded a safety in the third quarter. They hope this consistency continues in their match-up with the Manta Rays.
Running Back Hunter Vanderpool had 204 rushing yards on 27 carries. He also accounted for all three touchdowns scored for the Red Devils.
Lemon Bay (0-7) comes into the contest still looking for that elusive first win. The Manta Rays have scored 63 points this season but have given up 206 points. DeSoto County defeated the Manta Rays 35-14 last week in DeSoto.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons are on a bye this week. The Green Dragons have a few players banged up. This time off will be a perfect opportunity to regroup and work on the game plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.