By SANDRA HARWITT
Associated Press
SHENZHEN, China — Top-ranked Ash Barty reached the semifinals in her debut appearance at the WTA Finals, beating Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-2 Thursday to finish with a 2-1 record in the Red Group.
Barty, the first Australian woman to earn year-end No. 1 ranking, won her first Grand Slam trophy at the French Open in June and then reached the top of the rankings.
“I feel like I executed really well tonight,” Barty said on court. “Overall, I knew I had to come out here and play aggressively, and play to win.
“I’m really excited to have another chance to come out and play here on this beautiful court.”
Belinda Bencic joined Barty in the semifinals after Kiki Bertens retired in their match with the Swiss player leading 7-5, 1-0.
Bencic, like Barty, is making her WTA Finals singles debut.
“It’s pretty amazing, especially (because) I made it at the last minute,” said Bencic, the last to qualify for the eight-player field. “I’m through the group (even though) I lost the first match here.”
Barty will next play either Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep in the semifinals, while Bencic will face defending champion Elina Svitolina.
