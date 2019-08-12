SEBRING – The heat, humidity and afternoon showers can’t stop the Sebring High School Blue Streaks from getting ready for the fast approaching football season. The Blue Streaks hit the practice field to get stronger and have come together as a team a little more each day.
“Practices are good some days and then other days we see where we have a long way to go,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “Some days the effort is very good and then some days it is questionable. We have to keep working them.”
Sebring graduated a lot of senior starters from last year’s Class 6A playoff team.
“No one is standing out so far,” said Scott. “No position or one person has stood out. It is a collection of all us that need to continue to work and get better. It is disappointing where we are especially knowing we have a game this week so we need to speed this process up. This is a microwave society and I wish I could microwave this team right now but I can’t so right now we are in a slow roaster.”
The Blue Streaks are not only preparing physically but also mentally for Friday’s Kickoff Classic against the Clewiston Tigers at Firemen’s Field.
“Today we hit a little mental and worked on some conditioning,” said Scott. “Some of these guys have to learn responsibility. I’m trying to teach these boys life lessons, something that is going to sustain them. Football is only going to carry them for so long, maybe a few will get into college, but there are other life lessons they will be able to take out of this. As a coach you can not lose sight of that or you are in it for the wrong reason.”
Sebring’s versatile Kasey Hawthorne will be seeing a lot of playing time this season.
“Kasey is our kicker, quarterback and a little bit of everything we need him to be,” Scott said. “He is a senior and has been playing varsity going on four years now and has always been a role player. This year we need him to be the man and be the superstar we know he has the capability of being.”
The Blue Streaks have a bevy of outstanding running backs to make their rushing attack dangerous. Senior wide receiver Eric Brown has the height and speed needed to execute pass plays with Hawthorne.
“Our main wide receiver right now is Eric Brown,” Scott said. “The other guys are still fighting for a spot. Eric is a senior, he got some playing time last year but this year we hope he will step it up a little more. Pretty much all of our positions are open except quarterback. Everything else is open. Some of these guys think they don’t stink or think they got something, we are going with who is practicing the best, who is giving us the best effort and who is going to help us ultimately win.”
Sebring has talent, but it’s youthful on both sides of the ball.
“Practices are getting better and could be a little more physical but we are working on it,” said Eric Brown. “I think we have a big team but we are really young and we need to work on our discipline. This is my senior year but it is the same as every other year. I am going to come out and work as hard as I can and leave no regrets. This season I just want to get better. I have a couple of offers from FAU and St. Thomas University.”
Sebring has a lot to accomplish before hitting the field to take on the Clewiston Tigers on Friday night.
“We play Clewiston on Friday but right now we are focusing on us,” said Scott. “We can’t look forward to Clewiston when we haven’t got our basic stuff and what we need to be able to do to play whomever. We have talked about it but we see we have a lot of stuff that we need to take care of on our own.”
Scott wants his players to put in their best effort and work hard this season.
“We are so young and we only have five seniors so that is tough,” Scott stated. “These underclassmen are going to have to grow up fast, like I said I wish I could hit that microwave button but right now we are just slow roasting.”
Sebring will host the Clewiston Tigers at 7:30 on Friday at Firemen’s Field.
