By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
MULBERRY — The Sebring Blue Streaks stepped onto the Mulberry Panthers’ field, or as Mulberry calls it “The Jungle,” and dominated. In a game riddled with penalty flags, Sebring overpowered the Panthers with a 41-0 victory. The Blue Streaks record is boosted to 4-2 for the season.
“This is one of the ones where I just really want to look at the film,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “There were so many flags and I just want to see how many there really was. I think we had at least over 150-yards brought back.”
The Blue Streaks got on the board early in the first quarter, E.J. Lockett ran the ball 15-yards for a touchdown. Sebring’s Alen Arceo kicked the extra point giving the Blue Streaks a 7-0 lead.
Mulberry had some trouble near the Panther end zone. The Panthers center made a bad snap and Mulberry and Sebring scrambled to wrap up the ball. Blue Streak defensive lineman, Daniel Balfour, came out of the dogpile with ball in hand for a Sebring touchdown.The Blue Streaks’ lead escalated to 14-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter.
At the start of the second quarter, Sebring was on Mulberry’s 40-yard line when quarterback Kasey Hawthorne ran the ball in for a 40-yard touchdown. The extra-point was good and the Blue Streaks’ lead blossumed to 21-0 with 11:22 left in the first half.
“I didn’t do what I usually do but I am happy for the team that we got the shutout,” stated Sebring’s E.J. Lockett. “The defense did great. I am going to work on a little bit of everything for next week. I will do whatever they need me to do to get better for the team. We are doing OK this season but we need to take better control of the talent and play how we should.”
To start the third period the Blue Streaks passed down field to Jacob Pasley who ran the ball 10-yards for a first down. A pair of hand-offs brought Sebring to Mulberry’s 26-yard line. The Blue Streaks handed the ball off to Chavey Harrison who ran the ball in for a 26-yard touchdown. Sebring made the extra point furthering their lead to 28-0.
Sebring’s Hawthorne ran the ball in for a 33-yard touchdown but a flag was thrown against Sebring for holding, voiding the touchdown and pushing the Blue Streaks back to the Panthers’ 43-yard line.
In the last seconds of the third quarter Sebring’s Harrison ran the ball 43-yards and was brought down on Mulberry’s 5-yard line. The Blue Streaks inched closer into the red zone with a few hand-offs. The third quarter came to and end with Sebring on the Panthers 2-yard line.
At the start of the fourth and final quarter the Blue Streaks handed the ball off to Johnny Brown who pushed his way into the end zone for a touchdown. Sebring faked an extra-point attempt, Chase Doty looked to the end zone for an open reciever and ended up throwing the ball away under pressure by Mulberry’s defense. Sebring’s lead was an overwhelming 34-0 with 11:54 left in the game.
Sebring’s Hawthorne ran the ball 14-yards for a touchdown but yet another flag was thrown and the Blue Streaks were brought back to the Panther 11-yard line. Hawthorne did another quarterback keep on the next play for Sebring touchdown. The extra point was good expanding Sebring’s lead to 41-0 with 6:14 left in the game and started the running clock.
“It is always good to get the win but it was a sloppy, messy win,” stated Scott. “Every time we did a good play it was brought back so I am going to have to look at it. Kasey Hawthorne had a fumble, missed some wide open guys but in the run game he did pretty good. We were able to play a few extra guys tonight but not as many as we would have liked but it is always good to get the shutout.”
There were over 15 flags thrown during Friday night’s game but the Sebring Blue Streaks held on for a 41-0 blowout against the Mulberry Panthers. Sebring will travel to Lakewood (St. Petersburg) to face the undefeated Spartans next Friday night with a kickoff of 7:30 p.m.
