By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
Monday’s Class 2A-Region 4 tournament at the Savannahs Golf Club in Merritt Island marked the end of the Sebring Blue Streaks’ season. For the first time in nine years, the Blue Streaks aren’t sending a player to the state tournament. Sebring placed seventh overall with a team score of 339.
In the regional competition, in order for a team to advance they must place in the top three.
The teams that placed in the top three were American Heritage with a team total of 284, placing them in first, Archbishop McCarthy with 303 for second and Jensen Beach rounded out the top three with 313.
Lane Revell shot the lowest score for the Blue Streaks with 78.
“Lane was doing good and looked like he might go as an individual, but some bogeys on the finishing holes cost him,” said Sebring Coach Vincent Liles.
Cody Carpenter shot 82, Beckham Donovan finished with 87, Avery Hurst came in with 92 and Zach Doorlag had 95.
“Cody Carpenter shot his lowest score of the year,” said Liles. “He came through when I needed him the most. Avery, Beckham and Zach all were off their game and had some bad holes. They were never able to recover. This is the first time in nine years that we did not go to state as a team or take an individual.”
