SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the Okeechobee Brahmans in their second game of the season on Thursday night.
The Blue Streaks won the first set by a final score of 25-11, lost the second set 25-18, won set three 25-14 and held on in set four for a 25-13 victory. Sebring defeated Okeechobee 3-1 to even its record at 1-1 on the season.
“There were lots of ups and downs but it is only our second match of the season,” said Sebring Coach Venessa Sinness. “Tonight we made a lot of good adjustments and I didn’t see a lot of the mistakes that we made before, with exception of set two. We served really aggressive, we were able to get a lot of the girls into play and tried a lot of different things. We have a lot of options this year and the girls are all very versatile. I just have to figure out what is the best option for us.”
The Blue Streaks came out strong in the first set. Jumping into a 19-11 lead over the Brahmans. Carly Webb went on a five-point run clinching game one by a final score of 25-11. Jordan Sinness led Sebring in assists with 26, had 15 kills, 14 digs and added 4 aces. Ashley Bible contributed 9 kills and Carly Webb added 4 aces, 10 assists and 10 digs.
Sebring had a rough time in set two. The Blue Streaks had a slight lead of 9-7 when the Brahmans rallied with Joy Whipple going on a three-point run pushing Okeechobee into a 11-9 advantage.
The Brahmans expanded their lead with a five-point run by Anja Koivunen and went on another long run with Mattie Garcia serving six-points bringing Okeechobee just one point away from victory. Sebring rallied with Webb serving a six-point run. But her run came to an end when she hit the net during a serve giving Okeechobee the last point it needed to win 25-18.
“We lost five seniors last year,” stated coach Sinness. “Johneisha Rowe, Emily Bible and Jade Sinness are by far the best female athletes to go through Sebring High School in the 20 years that I have been here. The three of them won state in softball and went to the elite eight in volleyball. Now some of these girls are having to step up and fill those lead role positions. I know they can do it but it will take some time.”
The Blue Streaks came out swinging in set three. With Webb on a run Sebring took an overwhelming 12-0 lead. Ashley Bible added a four-point run increasing Sebring’s lead to 17-7. Sebring made the last few points needed to win game three by a final score of 25-14.
“I think we had a rough set but came back pretty well,” said Courtney Webb. “We got good at working together and we came back from our last game. We did the things that we have been working on in practice like serve-receive. I think we have a lot of potential but we have to keep working. This season I just want to get better with my team. We are all challenged to fill in the spots in that the graduating seniors left last year. We will have to work hard to fill those spots.”
Sebring slowly and steadily won game four. Webb started off with a three-point run. Reagan Scott and Brooklyn Coke each added to the Blue Streaks lead with three-point runs giving Sebring a 12-6 lead over the Brahmans.
The Blue Streaks inched their way into a 18-13 lead. Scott served an outstanding six-point run to win the game for Sebring by a final score of 25-13.
“Ashley Bible hasn’t swung at a volleyball since the beginning of May because she fractured her growth plate on her shoulder blade,” Sinness said. “This was the first night back that I have let her swing. She came out and really stood out tonight. Allie Collier did a really good job tonight blocking.”
Sebring will host the Jensen Beach Falcons on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in a Class 5A-District 12 match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.