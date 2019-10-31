By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks are one step closer to being the Class 5A-Region 3 champions after defeating the Lake Gibson Braves in Tuesday night’s Regional Semifinal. The Blue Streaks swept the Braves in three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-15.
“My girls game to play tonight,” said Sebring Coach Venessa Sinness. “One of my girls told me she was kind of nervous but that was a good thing. A little bit of nervousness is good, I was worried they would come in under-worried because they have beaten Lake Gibson a couple of times. When they said they were nervous that meant they meant business. I am really proud of them, all of them came in, and it was business.”
In the first set, Sebring and Lake Gibson were neck and neck with the Blue Streaks in a slight 7-6 lead. Courtney Webb expanded the Blue Streaks lead with a four-point run bring the score to 12-8. Jordan Sinness led the Blue Streaks in assists with 24.
Allie Cannady went back to the line for Sebring and increased their lead with a four-point run making the score 17-9. Cannady also added eight kills and two blocks. The Blue Streaks continued to build their lead and defeated Lake Gibson 25-13 putting Sebring ahead 1-0.
“We came into this match knowing we played a little slow last Tuesday and not at the best of our ability,” said Jordan Sinness. “We came into this match knowing we would have to play hard, work and play until the end. We wanted to beat them in three and not give them anything.
“I am very proud of my team. We played well, served well, we kept the ball in and did everything we were supposed to. To get ready for Tuesday we are going to watch some films, see what we have to do and practice. We have to mentally prepare for that game.”
Sebring continued to dominate in set two. The Braves and Blue Streaks tied at 6 and 8. Sebring quickly took control with a six-point run by Ashley Bible rocketing the Blue Streaks into a 17-9 lead. Bible also contributed nine kills, four aces and eight digs. Cannady and Carly Webb each went on two-point runs to get the final points needed to beat Lake Gibson 25-14.
The match was very physical with several digs. Reagan Scott and Jordan Sinness led the Blue Streaks in digs with 10 each. Carly Webb contributed eight while Courntey Webb made nine digs.
The Blue Streaks came out hot in the third set with Carly Webb serving up a six-point run giving Sebring a 6-0 lead. The Braves and Blue Streaks went point-for-point with several long volleys for a few serves but Sebring held on to the lead. Carly Webb served a two-point run bringing the Blue Streaks just one point away from victory. Sebring got the final point needed to win by a final score of 25-15.
“Jordan Sinness did a great job at set selection,” said Coach Sinness. “She made them look like rockstars. We are not a big team so she did a good job of moving the ball around and our middles were available. It doesn’t matter how small you are as long as you are available.
Coach Sinness said it was great to see all the fan support.
“Our crowd gets bigger every night so I am excited about next Tuesday,” she said. “We get to play at home against Vangaurd. We are in the same spot we were in last year and it’s okay. We have nothing to hang our heads about. We graduated five kids last year and this has not been a rebuilding year. These girls have shown up. We are going to work on serve and serve/receive and working out of system.”
Sebring will host the Class 5A-Region 3 Championship on Tuesday. The Blue Streaks will take on the Vanguard Knights starting at 7 p.m.
