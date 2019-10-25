By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
SEBRING — It was a packed house with several fans dressed in costumes, fans with signs and Sebring’s mascot Zeus also there to cheer on the home team. The Sebring Blue Streaks dominated in Wednesday night’s Class 5A-Region 3 quarterfinal. The Blue Streaks knocked the Lake Minneola Hawks out of the tournament in three sets with scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-17.
“We were very lethargic, kind of,” said Sebring Coach Venessa Sinness. “We haven’t played in a while and kind of were just going through the motions. They dug the crap out of the ball, we just kept swinging and everyone got to play tonight. We just have to continue to get better at serve and serve-receive. We have kind of plateaued and those are two components of the game where we have to continue to get better even at this stage of the game.”
Sebring started off a little rough during the first set but quickly got into their groove. The Hawks took a 5-3 lead but the Blue Streaks tied the game at 6 with a two-point run by Reagan Scott. Sebring took a slight lead of 15-14. Scott expanded the Blue Streaks lead with a four-point run shoving Sebring into a 20-15 lead. Courtney Webb went on a two-point run bringing Sebring just one point away from victory with a score of 24-16. The Blue Streaks got the final point needed to win the first set 25-17 putting them up 1-0.
In the second set, the Hawks and Blue Streaks were tied at 4 when Scott went back to the line for Sebring and went on a three-point run, giving Sebring an 8-4 lead. Jordan Sinnes increased the Blue Streaks lead with a three-point run bring the score to 12-6. Courtney Webb and Allie Cannady each had two-point runs furthering Sebring’s lead to 16-10. Ashley Bible served a three-point run elevating the Blue Streaks’ to 21-13. Sebring made the final points needed after a couple of intense volleys to defeat the Hawks 25-15, increasing their lead to 2-0.
“I think it was a good game and I’m glad we won in three sets,” said Reagan Scott. “I wish we would have played a little bit faster and played to our level. I am very proud that we made it through districts and into regionals but now we just have to keep it together and go as far as possible. Knowing this is my senior year, it almost gives me anxiety because it’s like this could be my last practice, this could be my last game and it makes me want to do better. It is very stressful. I am going to practice a lot to get ready for the next game. I think it is a lot of a mental game and I made a few more errors than I would have liked to, so I am going to have to be strong mentally and be ready to go.”
Lake Minneola stepped up their game in set three knowing it was their last chance, but Sebring continued to shut the Hawks down. The Blue Streaks and Lake Minneola were tied at 4, 7 and 9. Sebring took the lead with three-point run by Carly Webb rocketing the Blue Streaks into a 12-10 lead. Lena Horton, Sinness and Cannady each went on two-point runs furthering the Blue Streaks’ lead to 22-15. Sebring produced the final points need to shoot down the Hawks with a final score of 25-17 and clinched their spot in the Class 5A-Region 3 semifinal.
The Sebring Blue Streaks advance to the semifinals that will be held on their home court on Tuesday against the Lake Gibson Braves starting at 7 p.m.
“The next game is going to be a barn burner,” said Sinness. “I know we have to play better than we did tonight. Every time we have played Lake Gibson we have gone to four with them. Every time you play a team, it gets harder to beat them. They know our team, they know our tendencies and our weaknesses. We know theirs also but it will be tough. I love the fact that these girls did not hold anything back, they didn’t use the excuse that people said ‘it is a rebuilding year.’
At the beginning of the year I asked them ‘Why not us?’ and they have shown up and I am so proud of them. They are stepping up to that challenge and showed everyone and it is really awesome.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.