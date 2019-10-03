By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks dominated Tuesday night on the volleyball court against the Santa Fe Hawks. The Blue Streaks were fired up while the Hawks were unable to get off the ground resulting in a quick match with Sebring winning 3-0 by scores of 25-11, 25-7 and 25-10. This victory raises Sebring’s record to 13-2 for the season.
“It was a good game,” said Sebring Coach Venessa Sinness. “I was able to play all of my girls. We went five with East Ridge last week and it was amazing so coming into this week, we had a game Monday night against Tenoroc who is not a very strong team. Between last night and tonight I was kind of worried we would have a game-winning hangover. Even though we have played lower level teams these last couple nights, we did not play down at their level which is great.”
Sebring got off to a good start in the first set with a three-point run by Carly Webb giving the Blue Streaks a 3-0 lead. Sebring slowly built their lead up to a 13-7. Ashley Bible and Allie Collier each went on three-point runs increasing the Blue Streaks lead to 22-9. Bible made a total of 5 kills for the Blue Streaks. Sebring got the final points needed for a 25-11 win pushing the Blue Streaks into a 1-0 lead.
In set two Sebring continued to dominate. The Blue Streaks took the lead early again with a four-point run by Carly Webb giving Sebring a 4-1 edge. Carly Webb also contributed seven assists and three aces for the Blue Streaks. Bible rocketed Sebring’s lead to 11-1 with an impressive six-point run. Jordan Sinness added to the Blue Streaks’ lead with a three-point run escalating their lead to 16-5. Sinness led the Blue Streaks in assists with 17, she also made five kills and eight digs. Lena Horton went on a seven-point run bring the Blue Streaks just one point away from victory with a score of 24-5. Sebring got the final point needed for a 25-7 win increasing their lead to 2-0.
“I think we had a lot of fun,” said Reagan Scott. “We did a lot better. Our serve/receive was strong, our hits were hitting consistently and we were more of a team tonight. We had a lot of fun. I think our team is a lot different than it was last season but we are really close as a team. There is no drama at all and it is just a lot of fun.
“It is sad knowing this is my last year at Sebring. We have senior night next week and I know the end is coming but I am trying to enjoy it. My goal is to get my serve/receive rating at 2.0 average and right now I am at 1.95 so I’m getting close.”
During the third set the Blue Streaks tied the Hawks at 3. Sebring doubled their score with a short run by Allie Collier bring the score to 6-4. The Blue Streaks had a slight lead of 7-5 when Courtney Webb went back to the line to serve and six-point run that doubled Sebring’s lead to 14-6. Courtney Webb made six kills and two aces for Sebring while Allison Pate led the Blue Streaks in kills with seven. Reagan Scott added a three-point run furthering the Blue Streaks lead to 18-7. Scott also contributed seven digs and seven assists. Sebring and Santa Fe volleyed back-and-forth and the Blue Streaks got the final points needed for a 25-10 victory winning the match 3-0.
“The girls have stayed engaged and that is where I want us to go,” said Sinness. “Last week it was a huge boost for us and we improved tenfold. They were bigger girls and bigger schools and we were not intimidated. It was good we never stooped to anyone’s level. It was a team effort and that is what we want. When you look at most teams you see one or two superstars and as a coach you focus on them when you scout teams. When you look at our stats it is not like that, we are very even across the board, we don’t have any superstars and it is hard for other teams to single out any one player. We are a strong side-out team and we pride ourselves on that and it is fun to watch.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks are back in action tonight as they travel to Bartow to face the Yellow Jackets with a 8 p.m. start time. The Blue Streaks next home game is Monday when they host the Tenoroc Titans beginning at 7:30 p.m.
