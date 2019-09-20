By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The rivalry between the Avon Park Red Devils and the Sebring Blue Streaks goes back generations and never fails to entertain when they go head to head in battle. Sebring hosted Avon Park Tuesday in a swim meet. Sebring came out on top with a team score 359 and Avon Park finished with 251. The Sebring girls placed first with 182-points while Avon Park had 117. The Blue Streak boys also placed first in their division with 177 while the Red Devils had 134.
“Our swim Streaks are looking stronger and starting to drop time across every event,” said Sebring Coach Pat Caton. “Their strokes are becoming smoother, more precise and quicker due to drills and technique work. We have been spending an allotted amount of time throughout each week on their starts and turns, too.”
In the girls 200-yard medley relay the Sebring quartet of Hannah Berry, Anna Ruano, Sophia Kogelschatz and Ashley Keith placed first with a time of 2:16.99. Avon Park’s team of Emma Welch, Charlotte Kahmen, Madison Talley and Kinsloe Barben came in second with 2:33.41. The Sebring foursome of Kyara Chambers, Jenson DeWitt, Brigitte Harrington and Emma Rowe rounded out the top three with a 2:34.16.
The boys 200-yard medley relay was extremely close with the first and second place teams just one second apart. The squad of Josh Farless, Nathan Ahrens, Kevin Myers and Kye Pollard claimed first for Avon Park with 1:55.16. Sebring’s Mason Griffin, Yiargos Panagiotopoulos, Justin Barrett and James Branca placed second with 1:56.76. Sebring also claimed third with Will Cochlin, Lukas Kromholz, Ridge Rego and Grant Saunders clocking a 2:05.70.
Hailey Myers of Avon Park placed first in the girls 200-individual medley with a 2:32.52. Hollie Myers came in second for the Red Devils with 2:39.32. Sebring’s Ruano took third with 2:57.77.
The boys 200-individual medley was won by Avon Park’s Kevin Myers who clocked a 2:26.23. Sebring’s Branca placed second with 2:28.39 and Kyler Post came in third with 2:35.27 for the Blue Streaks.
Sebring swept the diving competition. In the girls division, Blue Streak Rilian Smith placed first with 215.95. Sebring’s Rowe claimed second with 190.45 and Avon Park’s Talley rounded out the top three with 146.60. In the boys division Sebring claimed all of the podium positions. Barrett took first place with 156.80, Cochlin placed second with 139.00 and Andru Boyd claimed third with 131.15.
“Our divers are young, talented and have no fear,” stated Caton. “Coach Saunders pushes them to try new dives and increase the difficulty levels of their regular dives. She strives on precision.”
The girls 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kogelschatz, Shayla Cox, Ruano and Keith finished in first for Sebring with 1:59.62. The Avon Park quartet of Knowles, Hollie Myers, Hailey Myers and Charlotte Kahmen placed second with 2:04.56. The Sebring squad of Harrington, Rowe, Chambers and Emily Jestes came in third with 2:10.27.
In the boys 200-yard freestyle relay Sebring’s Kromholz, Suanders, Panagiotopoulos and Griffin claimed first with 1:41.93 and placing second was the Avon Park team of Ahrens, Jackson Barben, Pollard and Reese Robinson with 1:51.80. Sebring placed third with the squad of Cochlin, Rego, Seth Hagen and Bud Cox with 1:58.42.
“We trust their times will continue to drop at upcoming events and they save the biggest drop until districts,” Caton said.
The Sebring Blue Streaks will travel to Lake Wales Tuesday to compete against the Highlanders and Vanguard. The meet will begin at 5:30 p.m. Avon Park will hit the road to face the Hardee Wildcats on Tuesday, Oct. 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m.
